ValuEngine Upgrades Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) to Buy

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on QUOT. Craig Hallum started coverage on Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

NYSE QUOT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 615,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,203. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.81. Quotient Technology has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -48.75 and a beta of -0.05.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $98.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quotient Technology news, insider Jason Young sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $82,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,525.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald J. Fior sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $153,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,020.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,163 shares of company stock valued at $262,579 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.