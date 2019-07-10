ValuEngine Upgrades Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MAGS stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.85. Magal Security Systems has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.31 million, a P/E ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $21.19 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magal Security Systems stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 2.32% of Magal Security Systems worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

