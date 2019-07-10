ValuEngine Upgrades Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ANF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.17.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $17.01 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $733.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth about $130,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth about $171,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.