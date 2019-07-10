ValuEngine Lowers FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Shares of FARO stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $848.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $70.20.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $93.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.85 million. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in FARO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 39,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in FARO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $8,479,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.