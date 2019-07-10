ValuEngine Downgrades KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nomura lowered KDDI CORP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KDDI CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

OTCMKTS KDDIY opened at $12.75 on Friday. KDDI CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.16.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au brand; MVNO services; and fixed-line services, including FTTH services under the au Hikari brand, as well as CATV and other services.

