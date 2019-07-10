Vale (NYSE:VALE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VALE. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price objective on Vale and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 price objective on Vale and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price objective on Vale and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on Vale and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.93. Vale has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 10.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vale will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,007,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Vale during the first quarter worth approximately $137,831,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Vale by 145.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,602,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vale by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,685,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,419,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730,951 shares in the last quarter. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

