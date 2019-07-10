United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS UDFI opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16. United Development Funding IV has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.70.
United Development Funding IV Company Profile
