Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) Shares Gap Down to $0.25

Ultra Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ:UPL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.25. Ultra Petroleum shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 4,408,808 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ultra Petroleum in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Ultra Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32. The stock has a market cap of $49.48 million, a PE ratio of 0.29 and a beta of -0.04.

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Ultra Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $271.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultra Petroleum Corp will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider J. Jay Jr. Stratton acquired 80,000 shares of Ultra Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Petroleum in the first quarter worth $35,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ultra Petroleum by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 234,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 64,730 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC increased its position in Ultra Petroleum by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,080,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 110,399 shares during the period. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPL)

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyomingthe Pinedale and Jonah fields.

