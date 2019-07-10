Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Michael Montano Sells 1,250 Shares

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $45,375.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $45,625.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $46,462.50.

Twitter stock opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Twitter Inc has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $45.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The social networking company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.16 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.20% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Twitter’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Twitter by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 394,814 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 222,000 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Twitter from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.78.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

