Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Michael Montano Sells 1,250 Shares

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 20th, Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $45,375.00.
- On Wednesday, June 5th, Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $45,625.00.
- On Monday, May 20th, Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $46,462.50.
Twitter stock opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Twitter Inc has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $45.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Twitter by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 394,814 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 222,000 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TWTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Twitter from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.78.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.
Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.