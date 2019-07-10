Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.97 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) will report sales of $23.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.87 million to $24.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $107.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $106.40 million to $107.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $132.95 million, with estimates ranging from $132.00 million to $134.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tufin Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

Shares of TUFN stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.99. The company had a trading volume of 265,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,084. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.75.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

