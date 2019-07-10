Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 905 put options on the company. This is an increase of 680% compared to the average volume of 116 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TD opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.50. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5511 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.