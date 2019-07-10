Toll Brothers Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Toll Brothers has a payout ratio of 9.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

TOL opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.62. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.68.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOL. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price objective on Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.39 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.84.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $105,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,169.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward G. Boehne sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $629,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $897,952. Insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

