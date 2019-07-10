Timothy P. Herbert Sells 10,000 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) Stock

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ INSP opened at $65.91 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $69.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.91.

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 273.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

