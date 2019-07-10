The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives $19.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

In other The Western Union news, EVP Richard L. Williams sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $320,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,727.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 15,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $316,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 79.6% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 216.66% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

