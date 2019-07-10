Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.29. Teranga Gold shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 64,974 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.60.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$122.49 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Teranga Gold Corp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teranga Gold news, Senior Officer Navin Dyal acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.08 per share, with a total value of C$43,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,420.

Teranga Gold Company Profile (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

