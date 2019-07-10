Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TELL has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.21.

TELL stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.82.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 43.26% and a negative net margin of 1,595.25%. The company had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tellurian by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

