Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) versus VIVENDI SA/ADR (NYSE:VIVHY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) and VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Telecom Argentina and VIVENDI SA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Argentina -2.24% -2.12% -1.19% VIVENDI SA/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Telecom Argentina pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. VIVENDI SA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Telecom Argentina pays out 97.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. VIVENDI SA/ADR pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telecom Argentina has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Telecom Argentina is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Telecom Argentina and VIVENDI SA/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Argentina 0 2 0 0 2.00 VIVENDI SA/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Telecom Argentina has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIVENDI SA/ADR has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telecom Argentina and VIVENDI SA/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Argentina $4.53 billion 0.76 $187.94 million $0.34 52.15 VIVENDI SA/ADR $16.45 billion 2.20 $149.99 million $1.08 25.89

Telecom Argentina has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VIVENDI SA/ADR. VIVENDI SA/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telecom Argentina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.6% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of VIVENDI SA/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VIVENDI SA/ADR beats Telecom Argentina on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment. It also provides mobile telecommunications services that include voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, mobile multimedia, short message, online streaming, corporate email, social network access, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices that include handsets, Modems mifi and wingles, smart watches under the Personal brand. In addition, the company offers data transmission and Internet services comprising broadband, Internet dedicated lines, private networks, national and international video streaming, transportation of radio and TV signals, and video conferencing services; and programming and other cable television services. The company was formerly known as Cablevisión S.A. and changed its name to Telecom Argentina S.A. in January 2018. Telecom Argentina S.A. was founded in 1979 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About VIVENDI SA/ADR

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series. The Havas segment includes communications disciplines, such as creativity, media expertise, and healthcare/wellness. The Gameloft segment engages in the creation and publishing of downloadable video games for mobile phones, tablets, triple-play boxes, and smart TVs. The Vivendi Village segment provides ticketing services; and owns and manages intellectual property rights, live performances, festival productions, and venues. The New Initiatives segment operates Dailymotion, a video content aggregation and distribution platform; and Vivendi Content, a content creation unit, as well as develops ultra-high-speed Internet service. The company was formerly known as Vivendi Universal S.A. and changed its name to Vivendi SA in April 2006. Vivendi SA was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

