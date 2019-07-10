SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives $297.68 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $290.86.

SIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $224.59 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised SVB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a $275.00 price objective on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

SIVB opened at $217.74 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $177.70 and a 12 month high of $333.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.59.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.71. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $793.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $554,734.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,654.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip C. Cox sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.45, for a total value of $44,807.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,678.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,430. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,958,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 542,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,065,000 after buying an additional 14,982 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,861,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 27,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

