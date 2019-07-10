Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.76

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.76 and traded as low as $31.53. Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $32.24, with a volume of 3,796 shares traded.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.57.
The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 881.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
About Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN)
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.
