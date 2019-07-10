Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.76

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.76 and traded as low as $31.53. Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $32.24, with a volume of 3,796 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.57.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.26 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 881.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Recommended Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.