Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Receives $14.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.07.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBBP. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 21,626 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBBP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.89. 6,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,610. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.85. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $6.55.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a return on equity of 79.31% and a net margin of 227.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

