StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading 5.6% Higher

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)’s share price traded up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.94 and last traded at $30.80, 3,214,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 2,868,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $27.00 price target on StoneCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on StoneCo from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion and a PE ratio of 93.33.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in StoneCo by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,491,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,551,000 after buying an additional 897,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,000. 37.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
