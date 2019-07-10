StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading 5.6% Higher

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)’s share price traded up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.94 and last traded at $30.80, 3,214,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 2,868,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $27.00 price target on StoneCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on StoneCo from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion and a PE ratio of 93.33.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in StoneCo by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,491,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,551,000 after buying an additional 897,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,000. 37.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

