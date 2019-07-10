Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $329.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) will post $329.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Starwood Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $309.29 million and the highest is $348.80 million. Starwood Property Trust reported sales of $269.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Starwood Property Trust.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.24). Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STWD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 79.0% during the second quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 933,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after acquiring an additional 412,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.97. The company had a trading volume of 43,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,211. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.00%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starwood Property Trust (STWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.