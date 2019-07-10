Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.80 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will report $3.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.90 billion and the lowest is $3.72 billion. Stanley Black & Decker posted sales of $3.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year sales of $14.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.57 billion to $14.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.14 billion to $15.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.35.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.24. 873,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.91. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $106.41 and a 52-week high of $155.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

In other news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $136,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,470.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Loree sold 56,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $8,229,292.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,896,269.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,816 shares of company stock valued at $17,122,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 70,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 200,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,439 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

