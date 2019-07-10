Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

SHI stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.06. The company had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,795. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 52 week low of $36.97 and a 52 week high of $63.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 17,654 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 84.0% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.