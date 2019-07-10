ShowHand Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 10th. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $30,536.00 and $13,211.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ShowHand has traded down 80.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ShowHand alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00262790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.31 or 0.01572416 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000790 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00133936 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00025484 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000807 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, IDEX, Hotbit and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.