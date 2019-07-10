Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,593 ($20.82) to GBX 1,714 ($22.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

STB stock opened at GBX 1,470 ($19.21) on Monday. Secure Trust Bank has a 1 year low of GBX 1,130 ($14.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,845 ($24.11). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,482.99. The stock has a market cap of $271.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74.

In other Secure Trust Bank news, insider Neeraj Kapur purchased 1,399 shares of Secure Trust Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £559.60 ($731.22).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

