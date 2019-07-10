SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Given a $36.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) received a $36.00 target price from analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp set a $37.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.01.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $30.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $32.73.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.91 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alliance Group Ltd Pacific sold 18,829,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $502,945,934.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 367,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.