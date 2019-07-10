SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Given a $36.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) received a $36.00 target price from analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp set a $37.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.01.
Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $30.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $32.73.
In other news, major shareholder Alliance Group Ltd Pacific sold 18,829,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $502,945,934.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 367,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
