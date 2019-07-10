Science Applications International Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

Science Applications International has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. Science Applications International has a dividend payout ratio of 32.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Science Applications International to earn $6.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

NYSE SAIC opened at $88.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.41. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $93.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.66.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Vertical Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Science Applications International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 1,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $135,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,151 shares in the company, valued at $4,436,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 12,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $1,090,033.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,650.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,359. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

