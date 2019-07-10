Scff Management Llc Sells 31,792 Shares of Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 31,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $131,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Scff Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Scff Management Llc sold 43,454 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $182,941.34.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Scff Management Llc sold 37,500 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $166,875.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Scff Management Llc sold 35,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $155,050.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Scff Management Llc sold 57,592 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $250,525.20.

ELVT opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. Elevate Credit Inc has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $189.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ELVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Elevate Credit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 44,609 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the period. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

