Ruth Cairnie Purchases 5,000 Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Stock

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 443 ($5.79) per share, for a total transaction of £22,150 ($28,942.90).

Shares of LON BAB opened at GBX 431.10 ($5.63) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 10.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 462.95. Babcock International Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 410.10 ($5.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 813.60 ($10.63).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.90 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is a boost from Babcock International Group’s previous dividend of $7.10. Babcock International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.76%.

BAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt cut Babcock International Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 578 ($7.55) to GBX 461 ($6.02) in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 955 ($12.48) to GBX 772 ($10.09) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 621.44 ($8.12).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

