Robert Scott Jones Sells 1,599 Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) insider Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $182,381.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Scott Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Robert Scott Jones sold 4,167 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total transaction of $462,370.32.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $137,561.97.

On Thursday, May 30th, Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $367,649.50.

On Monday, May 6th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total transaction of $151,218.74.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $365,983.10.

AYX opened at $117.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -587.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.30. Alteryx Inc has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $118.05.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $76.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.41 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AYX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,439,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,077,000 after purchasing an additional 177,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Alteryx by 1,390.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 13,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Alteryx by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 378,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

