Richard M. Schulze Sells 183,675 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 183,675 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $13,237,457.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,732,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,861,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $71.86 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $84.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.12. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 47.91%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,761,834 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,688,517,000 after purchasing an additional 215,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,406,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,236,916,000 after purchasing an additional 295,060 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $145,454,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,471,392 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $130,885,000 after acquiring an additional 128,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Best Buy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,414,905 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $127,879,000 after acquiring an additional 171,050 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

