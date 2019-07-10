Reviewing Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) & Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WW)

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) and Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Service Co. International and Weight Watchers International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Service Co. International 0 0 3 0 3.00 Weight Watchers International 2 1 0 0 1.33

Service Co. International presently has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.54%. Weight Watchers International has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.50%. Given Service Co. International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Service Co. International is more favorable than Weight Watchers International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Service Co. International and Weight Watchers International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Service Co. International $3.19 billion 2.67 $447.20 million $1.79 26.15 Weight Watchers International $1.51 billion 0.94 $223.75 million $3.19 6.66

Service Co. International has higher revenue and earnings than Weight Watchers International. Weight Watchers International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Service Co. International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Service Co. International has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weight Watchers International has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of Service Co. International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Weight Watchers International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Service Co. International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Weight Watchers International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Service Co. International and Weight Watchers International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Service Co. International 13.92% 21.13% 2.58% Weight Watchers International 11.84% -20.48% 12.29%

Dividends

Service Co. International pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Weight Watchers International does not pay a dividend. Service Co. International pays out 40.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Service Co. International beats Weight Watchers International on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services relating to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services. In addition, it offers funeral merchandise, including burial caskets and related accessories, urns and other cremation receptacles, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tributes, stationery products, casket and cremation memorialization products, and other ancillary merchandise. Further, the company's cemeteries provide cemetery property interment rights, such as developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and other cremation memorialization and interment options; and sells cemetery merchandise and services, including memorial markers and bases, outer burial containers, flowers and floral placements, graveside services, merchandise installations, and interments, as well as offers preneed cemetery merchandise and services. Service Corporation International offers its products and services under the Dignity Memorial, Dignity Planning, National Cremation Society, Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, Funeraria del Angel, Making Everlasting Memories, Neptune Society, and Trident Society brands. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 1,481 funeral service locations; and 481 cemeteries, including 286 funeral service/cemetery combination locations covering 44 states, 8 Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc. provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches. The company offers various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching products; and allows members to support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys. Further, it provides various products, including bars, snacks, cookbooks, kitchen tools, and other products. Additionally, the company licenses its trademarks and other intellectual property in food, beverages, and other consumer products and services. It offers products through its e-commerce platform, magazine subscriptions, publishing, and third-party advertising in publications; and through Websites and sales from the By Mail product. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

