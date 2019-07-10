Research Analysts Set Expectations for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Acadia Realty Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

AKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $30.00 price objective on Acadia Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $27.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $29.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.91.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $74.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.36 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 1.71%. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 31.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3,884.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3,138.0% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $54,083.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $556,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,574 shares of company stock valued at $801,806. 2.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.96%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.