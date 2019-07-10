Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 5,300 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,000 ($104.53) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,300 ($95.39) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 6,300 ($82.32) to GBX 6,900 ($90.16) in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 7,192.78 ($93.99).

LON:RB opened at GBX 6,420 ($83.89) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,373.48.

In related news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah sold 13,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,143 ($80.27), for a total transaction of £841,652.43 ($1,099,767.97). Also, insider Christopher Sinclair purchased 1,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,375 ($83.30) per share, with a total value of £68,595 ($89,631.52).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

