Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 5,300 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,000 ($104.53) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,300 ($95.39) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 6,300 ($82.32) to GBX 6,900 ($90.16) in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 7,192.78 ($93.99).
LON:RB opened at GBX 6,420 ($83.89) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,373.48.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
