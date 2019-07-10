RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on RBC Bearings to $137.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.33.

Shares of ROLL opened at $162.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.30. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $123.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.08.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.76 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $248,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Hartnett sold 7,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,279,729.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,300 shares of company stock worth $3,300,870 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,340,000 after acquiring an additional 60,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

