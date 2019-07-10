Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives $55.94 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.94.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RPD shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -59.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 46.34% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $1,163,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $29,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,137 shares of company stock valued at $6,705,192 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 18.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 162,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 25,480 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 8.3% in the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

