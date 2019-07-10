Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €16.00 ($18.60) price target by equities researchers at Bank of America in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PSM. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Warburg Research set a €17.40 ($20.23) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Independent Research set a €16.30 ($18.95) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Prosiebensat 1 Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €19.46 ($22.63).

Shares of PSM stock opened at €13.65 ($15.87) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.25. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a one year low of €12.61 ($14.66) and a one year high of €23.85 ($27.73). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.46.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

