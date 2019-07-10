Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) to Issue GBX 1.40 Dividend

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Primary Health Properties stock opened at GBX 137 ($1.79) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 13.98. Primary Health Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 106.40 ($1.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 139 ($1.82).

PHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday, March 15th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

