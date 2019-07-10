Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $28.04. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at $28.25, with a volume of 240,626 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on POW shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Power Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Power Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Power Financial from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.07, a current ratio of 20.95 and a quick ratio of 19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.30.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$17.87 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.4700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

