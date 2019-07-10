Piper Jaffray Companies Upgrades Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) to Overweight

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price indicates a potential upside of 61.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMRX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMRX opened at $6.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.39. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $24.48.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.18 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 32.14%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Todisco acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew S. Boyer acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $179,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $387,300. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,053,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,909,000 after buying an additional 121,800 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,302,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,625,000 after buying an additional 63,423 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,709,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,227,000 after buying an additional 28,747 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $18,243,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 889,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after buying an additional 108,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.