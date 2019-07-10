Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Give Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) a $44.00 Price Target

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) has been assigned a $44.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.05% from the stock’s current price. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $35.47 on Monday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $43.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.10 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 36.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 288.0% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.