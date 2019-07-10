PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $27.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.78.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

