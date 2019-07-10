Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years.

PCI stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.09. Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $24.65.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund utilizes a dynamic asset allocation approach and seeks to invest in multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed, variable and floating rate income producing securities.

