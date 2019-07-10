Peugeot (EPA:UG) PT Set at €21.50 by UBS Group

Peugeot (EPA:UG) has been assigned a €21.50 ($25.00) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.56% from the stock’s previous close.

UG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Peugeot and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €24.51 ($28.49).

Get Peugeot alerts:

Shares of UG stock opened at €21.62 ($25.14) on Monday. Peugeot has a twelve month low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a twelve month high of €21.01 ($24.43). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €21.05.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Peugeot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peugeot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.