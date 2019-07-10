PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 124.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $22.31.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $106.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 46.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

