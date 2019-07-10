Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $72.11

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.11 and traded as high as $76.09. Pegasystems shares last traded at $75.80, with a volume of 7,532 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Wayside Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.24). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $212.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 772 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $55,545.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,251 shares of company stock worth $2,178,587 in the last 90 days. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SQN Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 2,117,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,299,000 after purchasing an additional 460,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,876,000 after purchasing an additional 34,732 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,204,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 8.7% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,159,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,339,000 after purchasing an additional 93,238 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,082,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,765,000 after purchasing an additional 63,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

