Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for YouGov (LON:YOU)

YouGov (LON:YOU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:YOU opened at GBX 553 ($7.23) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 524.66. YouGov has a 52 week low of GBX 375 ($4.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 548 ($7.16). The firm has a market capitalization of $581.62 million and a PE ratio of 54.22.

In other news, insider Sundip Chahal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total value of £125,000 ($163,334.64). Also, insider Ashley G. Martin acquired 1,124 shares of YouGov stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 445 ($5.81) per share, for a total transaction of £5,001.80 ($6,535.74).

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers audience segmentation and targeting service tool under the YouGov Profiles name; and BrandIndex, a daily brand tracking service.

