Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

LTG stock opened at GBX 97 ($1.27) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 90.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66. The company has a market cap of $647.77 million and a P/E ratio of 161.67. Learning Technologies Group has a 1-year low of GBX 58.80 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 166.50 ($2.18).

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

