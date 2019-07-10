Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.20. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 20,550 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 43.16 and a quick ratio of 43.16. The company has a market capitalization of $120.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.00.

Get Pan Orient Energy alerts:

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$34,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,408. Insiders purchased 36,300 shares of company stock worth $69,871 over the last three months.

About Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE)

Pan Orient Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds interests in the concession L53/48 located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and 78 sections of Sawn Lake Alberta Crown oil sands located in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Orient Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Orient Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.